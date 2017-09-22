Macon man shows up at the hospital with gunshot wound to the knee

A 20-year-old Macon man told investigators he was shot Thursday night near the corner of Burton and Napier Avenues.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called just after 9:30 p.m. when Antonio Dwayne McGruder showed up with a gunshot wound to the right knee at Coliseum Northside Hospital.
McGruder told investigators he had been dropped off on Burton Avenue and was walking down the street when he heard shots and was wounded, according to a sheriff’s news release.
A relative drove McGruder to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
No information or description was given about the suspect, but the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is urged to call an investigator at 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
