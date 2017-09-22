Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after Antonio Dwayne McGruder was shot in the knee Thursday near the corner of Burton and Napier avenues.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after Antonio Dwayne McGruder was shot in the knee Thursday near the corner of Burton and Napier avenues. Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after Antonio Dwayne McGruder was shot in the knee Thursday near the corner of Burton and Napier avenues. Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com

Crime

Macon man shows up at the hospital with gunshot wound to the knee

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 22, 2017 4:49 AM

A 20-year-old Macon man told investigators he was shot Thursday night near the corner of Burton and Napier Avenues.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called just after 9:30 p.m. when Antonio Dwayne McGruder showed up with a gunshot wound to the right knee at Coliseum Northside Hospital.

McGruder told investigators he had been dropped off on Burton Avenue and was walking down the street when he heard shots and was wounded, according to a sheriff’s news release.

A relative drove McGruder to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

No information or description was given about the suspect, but the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to call an investigator at 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Teen says shotgun blast left him 'numb'

Teen says shotgun blast left him 'numb' 1:54

Teen says shotgun blast left him 'numb'
Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots 3:52

Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots
Man found dead from possible heroin overdose 1:15

Man found dead from possible heroin overdose

View More Video