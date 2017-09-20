Seniors under her care were begging for food. Now she faces felony charges

A Forsyth woman is accused of exploiting and neglecting at least 14 elderly and disabled people who were under her care in unlicensed personal care homes in Forsyth, Macon and Albany, according to a news release from the GBI.
Michelle Oliver was booked in the Monroe County jail Tuesday.
Albany Police Department took notice of the situation in July after reports that seniors living in apartments Oliver rented were “begging for food,” the news release said.
In a search of the apartments, near South Jackson Street and Flintside Drive, at least seven elderly people and disabled adults inside. The apartments were condemned “because of the living conditions.”
Police learned Oliver also had a residence in Bibb County and in Forsyth.
Three more elderly or disabled people were found living at 2475 Houston Avenue, near the intersection for Broadway and Eisenhower Parkway.
Four more adults were found living with Oliver at her house in the River Forest subdivision in northern Monroe County, the news release said.
All 14 elderly or disabled people were relocated to licensed facilities.
The 39-year-old faces charges including felony exploitation of disabled or elderly persons, felony neglect of a disabled or elderly persons and a misdemeanor charge of operating an unlicensed personal care home.
The investigation is still active and more charges against Oliver are expected. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the GBI office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
