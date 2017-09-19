Death penalty sought for escapees in slayings of prison guards on bus

More Videos 1:15 Man found dead from possible heroin overdose Pause 1:48 Family members can't understand shooting victim's death 1:55 Coroner: Focus on the problems at hand 0:30 Accused killers Dubose, Rowe leave Tennessee 1:13 Wreck was "a crazy thing to drive up upon" 1:18 Roquan Smith on the challenege MSU's Nick Fitzgerald presents 1:55 Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown 0:28 Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:16 Blazevich is 'proud' of Fromm through three games Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Accused killers Dubose, Rowe leave Tennessee The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr. has exclusive coverage of the return of fugitives Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe, who fled Putnam County after two prison guards were shot to death on a transport bus on June 13, 2017. The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr. has exclusive coverage of the return of fugitives Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe, who fled Putnam County after two prison guards were shot to death on a transport bus on June 13, 2017. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

