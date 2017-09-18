GBI investigating after Georgia Tech police shoot and kill student with knife

Cellphone videos captured the shooting death of a Georgia Tech student late Saturday outside a dormitory on campus.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in by campus police after Scott Shultz, 21, was fatally wounded at 532 Eighth St. in Atlanta, according to a GBI news release.
At about 11:17 p.m. Saturday, Georgia Tech police responded to a report of a man with a knife near the dorm and found Shultz on the street.
Students reported hearing Georgia Tech police shout at Shultz to drop his knife as he approached them.
After Shultz ignored the officers’ commands and continued walking toward them, an officer fired a shot and hit the student.
Shultz, reportedly an active member of the university’s LGBT community, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died early Sunday.
An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur.
The GBI will investigate the officer-involved shooting and return its findings to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office
