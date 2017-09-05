Armored truck robbed at ATM in Macon after stickup at Forsyth bank

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who robbed an armored vehicle at an east Macon bank Tuesday morning.
The robber struck at the ATM of the BB&T bank at 1302 Gray Highway about 11:20 a.m.
The Brinks truck driver had gotten out of the truck to service the ATM when a man came up from behind, knocked into him and took the money bag, Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.
Deputies are looking for a black male about 6 feet 2 inches tall, who was wearing a long-sleeved light blue shirt, black and orange tennis shoes and blue jeans, according to the initial lookout.
Just after noon, Bibb County sheriff’s investigators were looking for a brown-colored Dodge Avenger with a Clayton County tag. The car had a red lunch box and papers in the back that were visible through the rear window.
Officers are investigating whether the stickup is related to another one that occurred just before that in Monroe County.
The BB&T in Forsyth was robbed just before 10:30 a.m. by a black man who handed a clerk a note demanding money, Monroe County sheriff’s Sgt. Lawson Bittick said.
The man wasn’t spotted with a weapon, but Bittick said the note probably implied that he had one.
When asked if the robbery is believed to be connected with the one in Macon, Bittick said, “it’s entirely possible.”
“It’s really close and really close timing,” Bittick said.
Anyone with information about the robberies is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
Bibb deputies rope off BB&T ATM after Brinks truck robbery on Gray Highway. pic.twitter.com/1WhNYbVfVe— Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) September 5, 2017
Bibb sheriff CSI dusting for prints at fence opening to Channel 13 after Brinks truck robbed at BB&T. pic.twitter.com/PGOdhr1v4m— Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) September 5, 2017
