Armored truck robbed at ATM in Macon after stickup at Forsyth bank

Brinks truck robbed at ATM

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating a robbery of a Brinks truck at the ATM at BB&T Bank at the corner of Gray Highway and Shurling Drive shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

