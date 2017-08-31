Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations he molested boys he met at church

Former GBI agent Charles Woodall calmly denied all allegations against him Thursday as he testified as the first defense witness in his child molestation trial.
Woodall, 36, is charged with six counts of child molestation, five counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes and one count of violating his oath as an agent. Testimony in his trial began Tuesday in Bibb County Superior Court.
Woodall, who volunteered and also as an employee at Macon’s Northway Church, denied allegations he touched boys he met through working with the church’s youth programs. He also denied showing the boys child pornography, providing them with sex toys and other allegations lodged against him that led to his arrest in 2015.
Testimony is set to conclude Thursday and it’s expected jurors will begin deliberating his fate Thursday afternoon.
