Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations he molested boys he met at church

More Videos 2:17 Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments Pause 4:04 Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed 1:01 'Some of this ... will be repulsive,' lawyer tells jurors at ex-GBI agent's trial 1:21 People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House 1:15 Hundreds rally and march to show their support for Charlottesville 2:02 Macon police officers take Bibb sheriff's oath in 2013 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 0:30 Monroe County school district can count on Mr. Fields 1:32 Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 0:38 Harvey moisture streaming through Georgia Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation Former GBI agent Charles Woodall testified Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, as the first defense witness in his child molestation trial. Woodall, who worked with youth at Macon's Northway Church, is accused of molesting boys he met through the church. Former GBI agent Charles Woodall testified Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, as the first defense witness in his child molestation trial. Woodall, who worked with youth at Macon's Northway Church, is accused of molesting boys he met through the church. Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph

Former GBI agent Charles Woodall testified Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, as the first defense witness in his child molestation trial. Woodall, who worked with youth at Macon's Northway Church, is accused of molesting boys he met through the church. Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph