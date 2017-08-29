SEInnovation Getty Images/iStockphoto
His face was covered, but his gun was out as store was robbed

By Randy Waters

rwaters@macon.com

August 29, 2017 8:50 PM

An armed man robbed a store in Warner Robins on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect entered The Gift Shop at 1756 Watson Boulevard and pulled out a gun, according to a news release from the Warner Robin Police Department.

He demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured

The suspect was described as a slim, black male wearing a blue shirt. His face was covered.

He was last seen leaving in a red SUV, according to the release.

This incident is still under investigation anyone with additional information should contact Detective Justin Clark at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68CRIME.

Randy Waters: 478-744-4240

