His face was covered, but his gun was out as store was robbed

An armed man robbed a store in Warner Robins on Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect entered The Gift Shop at 1756 Watson Boulevard and pulled out a gun, according to a news release from the Warner Robin Police Department.
He demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured
The suspect was described as a slim, black male wearing a blue shirt. His face was covered.
He was last seen leaving in a red SUV, according to the release.
This incident is still under investigation anyone with additional information should contact Detective Justin Clark at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68CRIME.
