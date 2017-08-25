Deadly street drug resurfaces in Middle Georgia, only it looks different

More Videos

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Pause
Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 2:01

Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery

Macon Beer Co. prepares for new Georgia law 0:49

Macon Beer Co. prepares for new Georgia law

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 2:20

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says 2:10

Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says

L&C clerk also shot in 2016 armed robbery 0:57

L&C clerk also shot in 2016 armed robbery

'He didn't deserve that,' customer says of slain clerk 1:45

"He didn't deserve that," customer says of slain clerk

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Horton breaks down big game against Dublin 0:49

Horton breaks down big game against Dublin

  • GBI: Georgia has never seen this drug

    GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said Cyclopropyl fentanyl is a brand new Fentanyl analogue that hasn't ever been seen in Georgia before the recent clusters of overdoses in the midstate. It has been reported in a couple other states, though.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said Cyclopropyl fentanyl is a brand new Fentanyl analogue that hasn't ever been seen in Georgia before the recent clusters of overdoses in the midstate. It has been reported in a couple other states, though. Laura Corley The Telegraph
GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said Cyclopropyl fentanyl is a brand new Fentanyl analogue that hasn't ever been seen in Georgia before the recent clusters of overdoses in the midstate. It has been reported in a couple other states, though. Laura Corley The Telegraph

Crime

Deadly street drug resurfaces in Middle Georgia, only it looks different

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

August 25, 2017 12:50 PM

A test of white counterfeit pills that are the suspected cause of at least eight recent overdoses in Middle Georgia revealed the same potentially deadly chemicals that were found in yellow pills during a larger outbreak here in June.

The pills, round and slick, are disguised as Percocets, a prescription pain killer. One person reportedly overdosed on the pills in Macon this week. Seven others overdosed in Warner Robins and some of them are only breathing with the help of ventilators.

The GBI found that the pills contained cyclopropyl fentanyl, a new analogue of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is about 100 times more potent than morphine, according to a Friday news release from the agency.

The man-made drug is not intended for human or veterinary use, and its affects on the human body are unknown.

The GBI first encountered the drug in June, when about 20 people in Middle Georgia overdosed on yellow pills, which also were disguised as Percocets. The drug is the suspected cause of death for at least three people here that month.

The Georgia Department of Health is monitoring the situation.

Anyone with information about the origin of the pills is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says

View More Video