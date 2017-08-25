Deadly street drug resurfaces in Middle Georgia, only it looks different

A test of white counterfeit pills that are the suspected cause of at least eight recent overdoses in Middle Georgia revealed the same potentially deadly chemicals that were found in yellow pills during a larger outbreak here in June.
The pills, round and slick, are disguised as Percocets, a prescription pain killer. One person reportedly overdosed on the pills in Macon this week. Seven others overdosed in Warner Robins and some of them are only breathing with the help of ventilators.
The GBI found that the pills contained cyclopropyl fentanyl, a new analogue of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is about 100 times more potent than morphine, according to a Friday news release from the agency.
The man-made drug is not intended for human or veterinary use, and its affects on the human body are unknown.
The GBI first encountered the drug in June, when about 20 people in Middle Georgia overdosed on yellow pills, which also were disguised as Percocets. The drug is the suspected cause of death for at least three people here that month.
The Georgia Department of Health is monitoring the situation.
Alert: This counterfeit pill has same toxic drug from the June OD outbreak in Middle, GA. Cyclopropyl fentanyl. It is back on the streets. pic.twitter.com/8gziYZn7Kv— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) August 25, 2017
Anyone with information about the origin of the pills is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
