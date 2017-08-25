Deadly street drug resurfaces in Middle Georgia, only it looks different

More Videos 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs Pause 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 0:49 Macon Beer Co. prepares for new Georgia law 2:20 Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 1:38 United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 2:10 Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says 0:57 L&C clerk also shot in 2016 armed robbery 1:45 "He didn't deserve that," customer says of slain clerk 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 0:49 Horton breaks down big game against Dublin Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

GBI: Georgia has never seen this drug GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said Cyclopropyl fentanyl is a brand new Fentanyl analogue that hasn't ever been seen in Georgia before the recent clusters of overdoses in the midstate. It has been reported in a couple other states, though. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said Cyclopropyl fentanyl is a brand new Fentanyl analogue that hasn't ever been seen in Georgia before the recent clusters of overdoses in the midstate. It has been reported in a couple other states, though. Laura Corley The Telegraph

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said Cyclopropyl fentanyl is a brand new Fentanyl analogue that hasn't ever been seen in Georgia before the recent clusters of overdoses in the midstate. It has been reported in a couple other states, though. Laura Corley The Telegraph