Drone carrying phones crashes over Macon State Prison

A drone toting three cellphones crashed as it flew into Macon State Prison on Thursday.
A guard spotted the flying contraption before it plummeted to the ground, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Corrections.
The guard drove to the crash site, picked it up and found the cellphones, which were packaged in a black cloth and wrapped with electrical tape.
The phones and the drone were confiscated.
It was unclear whether the drone’s operator had been identified.
