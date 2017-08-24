A drone loaded with 3 cell phones was spotted outside Macon State Prison on Aug. 24, 2017. It crashed and was confiscated.
Crime

Drone carrying phones crashes over Macon State Prison

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

August 24, 2017 3:58 PM

A drone toting three cellphones crashed as it flew into Macon State Prison on Thursday.

A guard spotted the flying contraption before it plummeted to the ground, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The guard drove to the crash site, picked it up and found the cellphones, which were packaged in a black cloth and wrapped with electrical tape.

The phones and the drone were confiscated.

It was unclear whether the drone’s operator had been identified.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334

  Comments  

