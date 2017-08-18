WiktorD Getty Images/iStockphoto
WiktorD Getty Images/iStockphoto

Teens arrested in multiple car break-ins in Vineville, Ingleside neighborhoods

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 18, 2017 12:08 PM

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested two teens accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in the Vineville and Ingleside neighborhoods.

After getting a call about a car break-in on McKenzie Drive before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies also were called to a Napier Avenue convenience store for a report of young men shoplifting and pulling on car door handles, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Store surveillance led deputies to arrest a 16-year-old whose identity was not released due to his age.

The teen was linked to the break-in on McKenzie and other entering auto crimes on Buford Place, Hines Terrace, McDonald Avenue, Ridge Avenue, Kingsbury Drive and the shoplifting at the store.

Thursday, officers arrested 17-year-old Versauyveion Renfroe, who is accused of shoplifting from the store and breaking into some of the cars with the other teen.

Renfroe was taken to the Bibb County Jail, while the teen was taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303

