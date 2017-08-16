Student stabbing locks down high school as GBI investigates

A student fight led to a girl being seriously injured by stab wounds Wednesday morning in Twiggs County.
The Twiggs County Board of Education sent notice of a lockdown at the high school after “an isolated incident between two students.”
The Perry office of the GBI was called in on the case at about 10 a.m., Special Agent in Charge J.T. Ricketson said.
“It looked pretty bad. She was stabbed at least twice in the upper torso area,” Ricketson said.
Two GBI agents and a crime scene specialist are at Twiggs County High School where the alleged attacker is in custody, he said.
According to preliminary reports, the girls were fighting in the hallway right after school started.
The victim was rushed to the hospital, but no further information was immediately available about her condition.
School superintendent Elgin Dixon and campus police also were at the school, according to a school system receptionist.
The system’s website tried to put parents at ease: “Please be assured that the school grounds and students are safe. Because this is a student disciplinary situation and ongoing criminal investigation, we can not provide more specifics on the situation.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
