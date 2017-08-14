Jayson Kenneth Randle
Sheriff’s deputy arrested for aggravated assault in family violence case

By Liz Fabian

August 14, 2017 8:19 AM

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy is behind bars following his arrest on family violence charges.

Jayson Kenneth Randle, in his early 40s, was booked into the Houston County Detention Center just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Randle, who reportedly has 16 years service on the force, including 13 years as a Macon Police Officer, is charged with aggravated assault and simple battery under the family violence statute.

In November of 2013, Randle was one of three dozen Macon Police Officers to take the oath as a Bibb sheriff’s deputy in the weeks before the consolidation of the departments on Jan. 1, 2014.

During the ceremony, Randle shared his thoughts about being a law enforcement officer with WMAZ.

“I love helping folks out, people in need, being there for them. I’m a people person so I just love doing what I can to help someone out,” he said.

Randle’s future with the department was not immediately known, as Bibb County Sheriff David Davis is out of the office and could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Bibb County sheriff’s public affairs office confirmed Randle is currently a deputy on the roster.

Macon police officers take Bibb sheriff's oath in 2013

Three dozen Macon police officers were sworn in as Bibb County sheriff's deputies on Nov. 6, 2013, in advance of the consolidation of the departments on Jan. 1, 2014. Officer Jayson Kenneth Randle also swore to uphold the law on that day. On Aug. 12, 2017, Randle was arrested in Houston County on family violence charges of aggravated assault and simple battery. His future with the department was uncertain.

Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

