Sheriff’s deputy arrested for aggravated assault in family violence case

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy is behind bars following his arrest on family violence charges.
Jayson Kenneth Randle, in his early 40s, was booked into the Houston County Detention Center just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Randle, who reportedly has 16 years service on the force, including 13 years as a Macon Police Officer, is charged with aggravated assault and simple battery under the family violence statute.
In November of 2013, Randle was one of three dozen Macon Police Officers to take the oath as a Bibb sheriff’s deputy in the weeks before the consolidation of the departments on Jan. 1, 2014.
During the ceremony, Randle shared his thoughts about being a law enforcement officer with WMAZ.
“I love helping folks out, people in need, being there for them. I’m a people person so I just love doing what I can to help someone out,” he said.
Randle’s future with the department was not immediately known, as Bibb County Sheriff David Davis is out of the office and could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Bibb County sheriff’s public affairs office confirmed Randle is currently a deputy on the roster.
