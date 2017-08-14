Woman shot with a long rifle while on her balcony at north Macon apartments

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a reported shooting early Monday in north Macon.
Just before 1 a.m., officers were called to the Arbors Apartments at 3901 Northside Drive.
Andrea Hawkins, 19, of Macon was wounded, but is expected to survive.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Hawkins was arguing with her roommates when a man arrived and joined in the argument.
He left and got a long rifle from his car and shot at Hawkins, who was standing on the balcony with her roommates.
She was shot in the right leg and was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in stable condition.
The gunmen left in a gold vehicle, but no further information was available about the make and model.
Come back to macon.com for updates and read Tuesday’s Telegraph.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments