DaveAlan Getty Images/iStockphoto
DaveAlan Getty Images/iStockphoto

Crime

Men headed to prison for distributing crack cocaine in Middle Georgia

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 09, 2017 1:26 PM

Three men are heading to prison after pleading guilty for their role in a Montezuma cocaine distribution ring.

Geoffrey L. “Jeff” Larry, Nicholas J. “Nick” Larry, both of Montezuma, and Curtis J. “C.J.” Holmes were sentenced Tuesday to more than 13 years each, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jeff Larry, 36, was the leader and supplier of the organization that included his younger brother, Nick, 34, and Holmes, 38, of Warner Robins.

Court testimony showed the men trafficked the equivalent of more than 1,950 grams of crack cocaine in the Macon County community between Jan. 1, 2014 and March 15, 2016 by dealing crack and powder cocaine and marijuana, the news release stated.

Nick Larry and Holmes ran two “trap houses” to sell drugs.

All three had prior felony convictions for drug crimes in Georgia and were banned from possessing guns.

Several firearms were seized during the investigation.

Jeff Larry and Holmes were sentenced to 170 months without parole and Nick Larry will serve a 155-month sentence.

Telegraph staff writer Amy Leigh Womack contributed to this report.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Macon man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sheriff's office clerk death

Macon man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sheriff's office clerk death 2:17

Macon man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sheriff's office clerk death
'The dogs are eating me,' woman says in pit bull attack 2:31

'The dogs are eating me,' woman says in pit bull attack

Theft suspects abandon car on I-475 0:55

Theft suspects abandon car on I-475

View More Video