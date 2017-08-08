Couple conspires to rob adult store then she fingers him as suspect, warrant says

The robbery of the X-mart on Emery Highway turned out to be an inside job Saturday, Bibb deputies say.
Russell Scott Frost, 30, and his wife, Whitney Taylor Frost, 22, of Lindsey Lane, were arrested Saturday and charged with armed robbery.
He also is charged with a probation violation.
According to the arrest warrant, the couple conspired to rob the adult store where she works.
He allegedly had a knife as he demanded money from the cash register.
The robbery was caught on surveillance cameras and the wife identified her husband as the culprit, the warrant stated.
Another employee was in the store at the time, but did not know about the set up.
