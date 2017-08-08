Whitney and Russell Scott Frost are accused of robbing the X-mart on Emery Highway where she worked on Sat. Aug. 5, 2017.
Whitney and Russell Scott Frost are accused of robbing the X-mart on Emery Highway where she worked on Sat. Aug. 5, 2017. Special to The Telegraph breaking@macon.com
Whitney and Russell Scott Frost are accused of robbing the X-mart on Emery Highway where she worked on Sat. Aug. 5, 2017. Special to The Telegraph breaking@macon.com

Crime

Couple conspires to rob adult store then she fingers him as suspect, warrant says

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 08, 2017 12:32 PM

The robbery of the X-mart on Emery Highway turned out to be an inside job Saturday, Bibb deputies say.

Russell Scott Frost, 30, and his wife, Whitney Taylor Frost, 22, of Lindsey Lane, were arrested Saturday and charged with armed robbery.

He also is charged with a probation violation.

According to the arrest warrant, the couple conspired to rob the adult store where she works.

He allegedly had a knife as he demanded money from the cash register.

The robbery was caught on surveillance cameras and the wife identified her husband as the culprit, the warrant stated.

Another employee was in the store at the time, but did not know about the set up.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'You always have a partner who never leaves your side,' handler says

'You always have a partner who never leaves your side,' handler says 1:48

'You always have a partner who never leaves your side,' handler says
Cop Shop Podcast: Woman in car caper has been jailed 51 times 3:58

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman in car caper has been jailed 51 times
Man sentenced to prison on carjacking, gang charges 2:35

Man sentenced to prison on carjacking, gang charges

View More Video