Man jailed for allegedly torching pickup at his ex-wife’s house

A Macon man was arrested early Friday after allegedly setting fire to his pickup truck last month.
Timothy Daniel Carmichael, 39, of Reynolds Drive was booked into the Bibb County jail at 6 a.m. Friday.
Carmichael is charged with arson in the first degree and making fraudulent insurance claims, according to jail records.
Macon-Bibb County fire investigator Sgt. Steve Wesson said Carmichael’s 2017 Chevrolet Z-71 pickup burned at about 3 a.m. on July 13 on Richard Drive, where Carmichael’s ex-wife lives.
“It was fully involved in fire and it was a total loss,” Wesson said.
Investigators have been looking into the case for the past few weeks and determined the truck was deliberately set on fire.
“It was parked away from the house. It was preplanned,” Wesson said.
Wesson took out a warrant for Carmichael’s arrest and Bibb County sheriff’s deputies picked him up.
His bond had not been set as of early Friday.
