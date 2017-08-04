PeopleImages Getty Images
PeopleImages Getty Images

Crime

Man jailed for allegedly torching pickup at his ex-wife’s house

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 04, 2017 10:00 AM

A Macon man was arrested early Friday after allegedly setting fire to his pickup truck last month.

Timothy Daniel Carmichael, 39, of Reynolds Drive was booked into the Bibb County jail at 6 a.m. Friday.

Carmichael is charged with arson in the first degree and making fraudulent insurance claims, according to jail records.

Macon-Bibb County fire investigator Sgt. Steve Wesson said Carmichael’s 2017 Chevrolet Z-71 pickup burned at about 3 a.m. on July 13 on Richard Drive, where Carmichael’s ex-wife lives.

“It was fully involved in fire and it was a total loss,” Wesson said.

Investigators have been looking into the case for the past few weeks and determined the truck was deliberately set on fire.

“It was parked away from the house. It was preplanned,” Wesson said.

Wesson took out a warrant for Carmichael’s arrest and Bibb County sheriff’s deputies picked him up.

His bond had not been set as of early Friday.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man sentenced to prison on carjacking, gang charges

Man sentenced to prison on carjacking, gang charges 2:35

Man sentenced to prison on carjacking, gang charges
1:07

"It was crazy," said witness to Lake Wildwood crash
Cop Shop Podcast: Chicken thieves once ruled roost 4:39

Cop Shop Podcast: Chicken thieves once ruled roost

View More Video