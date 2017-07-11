Benny Bell Jr. Made his first appearance in court on May 15, 2017, in the Bibb County jail. Bell is accused of murder in the shooting death of his daughter. He faces an aggravated assault charge in the wounding of his wife on May 14, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Benny Bell Jr. Made his first appearance in court on May 15, 2017, in the Bibb County jail. Bell is accused of murder in the shooting death of his daughter. He faces an aggravated assault charge in the wounding of his wife on May 14, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

July 11, 2017 4:13 PM

Middle Georgia father charged with murder in daughter’s Mother’s Day shooting death

By Amy Leigh Womack

awomack@macon.com

Bibb County grand jurors indicted a Macon man Tuesday on allegations he shot his wife and daughter on Mother’s Day 2017, killing his daughter.

Benny Bell Jr., 67, is charged with malice murder, felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court on Tuesday.

When Bibb County deputies arrived at the Bell’s Lakeshore Avenue home on the morning of May 14, Thelma Bell was holding her husband down on a recliner. He had a gun under his hand, authorities have said.

Thelma Bell had been shot in the lower abdomen.

Her daughter, 37-year-old Demetrice Bell, had been shot in the chest. She died at the house.

Authorities have said Benny Bell and Demetrice Bell had argued just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Bell is being held at the county jail without bond, according to jail records.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon

