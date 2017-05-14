Local

Man charged with murder in daughter’s shooting death

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

A Macon man is jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault in the shooting of his daughter and wife early Sunday.

Benny Bell Jr., 67, is accused in the shooting death of his Demetrice Bell, 37, at Benny Bell’s home on Lakeshore Drive in east Macon, said Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Clay Williams. Thelma Bell, 65, was shot in the lower abdomen and taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. She is listed in stable condition. Demetrice Bell was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams said the shooting resulted from an argument that happened a little after 3 a.m. A fight began and Benny Bell retrieved a handgun, then shot both during an ensuing struggle, Williams said.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said it’s the county’s eighth homicide of the year.

