Gunman was all bang, but gets no bucks as he tries to rob discount store

A gunman didn’t get any bucks for his bang Sunday evening after firing a gun while trying to rob a Jones County discount store.
About 7 p.m., a man pulled a gun on employees at the Dollar General at 2480 Shurling Drive, Jones County sheriff’s investigator Kenny Allen said.
“He wanted them to open the safe and they told him they couldn’t do it,” Allen said.
The gunman fired a shot before getting away.
“As he was leaving, one round was shot, just hitting a piece of glass in the store,” Allen said. “And he made away with nothing.”
The would-be robber was described as a black man about 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He wore black clothes with something like a T-shirt across his face and white tennis shoes, Allen said.
Anyone with information was urged to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 478-986-3489.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
