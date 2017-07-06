Body found in woods during search for missing man

Searchers in Twiggs County looked three days for a missing man from Texas before finding a body Wednesday evening.
The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person before 7 a.m. Monday and teams began searching that day.
Col. James Faulk, Twiggs chief deputy, said the man was visiting his sister in Twiggs County and got up to go hunting at about 6 a.m. Sunday.
“There’s nothing really we can say at this point,” Faulk said Thursday.
He did not have the missing man’s identity right at hand.
“We found a body (Wednesday) that has not been identified yet,” Faulk said.
Searchers from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Department of Corrections and Georgia State Patrol assisted Twiggs deputies in the search.
Wednesday, about 20 members of Georgia Search and Rescue joined the search and some of their members walked up on a body off Hammock Road after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
After the discovery, the GBI’s investigative division out of Perry was called to assist.
Assistant Special Agent in Charge Todd Crosby declined to discuss whether foul play was suspected in the preliminary investigation.
“We’re actively working this as a death investigation and we’re not going to assume anything,” Crosby said.
Crosby said investigators are awaiting autopsy results before releasing further details.
An autopsy is planned for Friday at the GBI crime lab, he said.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments