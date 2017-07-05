Man fatally shot in chest on Fourth of July

A 39-year-old Macon man was fatally shot in the chest late on the Fourth of July.
Kelvin Willis was shot at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
“He was shot at one location and carried to Pendleton Homes at 3401 Houston Ave.,” Jones said. “He was picked up by EMS and carried to Navicent in cardiac arrest,” Jones said.
Willis, of Alden Street, was pronounced dead at 12:11 a.m. at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments