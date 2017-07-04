Tipsters sought in stickup at south Macon dollar store

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stickup late Monday afternoon in south Macon.
A gun-toting man wearing all black clothes walked inside Dollar General at Hartley Bridge and Houston roads about 4:20 p.m. The man, a black shirt covering his face, demanded money and took off with cash in the register.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the man is black and he ran toward Rutland Place Apartments. No one was hurt.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
