Surveillance video shows a bandit during a stickup at Dollar General in south Macon. The suspect fled toward Rutland Place Apartments.
Surveillance video shows a bandit during a stickup at Dollar General in south Macon. The suspect fled toward Rutland Place Apartments.
Surveillance video shows a bandit during a stickup at Dollar General in south Macon. The suspect fled toward Rutland Place Apartments.

Crime

July 04, 2017 1:45 AM

Tipsters sought in stickup at south Macon dollar store

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stickup late Monday afternoon in south Macon.

A gun-toting man wearing all black clothes walked inside Dollar General at Hartley Bridge and Houston roads about 4:20 p.m. The man, a black shirt covering his face, demanded money and took off with cash in the register.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the man is black and he ran toward Rutland Place Apartments. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned 0:58

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned
Man shot in the back at Houston and Villa Crest 1:49

Man shot in the back at Houston and Villa Crest
3:02

"I just wanted him to get my husband to leave — not shoot my husband," woman says

View More Video