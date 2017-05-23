Robber steals Macon man’s wallet, then drops it when victim opens fire

A Macon man whose wallet was stolen in a robbery over the weekend got his wallet back minutes later — after opening fire on the fleeing bandit, who dropped the wallet, authorities said.
Marvin Tolbert, who was working on a truck Saturday afternoon in the 2200 block of Gray Highway north of Walnut Creek and Graham Road, told the cops that he was held up by a guy who sneaked up on him near a vacant building there.
According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, Tolbert said the robbery happened shortly after 2 p.m. when a guy in sunglasses with a rag hiding his face and another rag wrapped around his hand walked up behind him and said, “You know what this is.”
Tolbert said the man held out his hand as if “representing that he had a weapon,” the report noted, adding that “Tolbert gave the suspect his wallet and then pulled his own weapon out.”
As the robber ran down Old Clinton Road, Tolbert, armed with a 9-mm handgun, fired about four shots at the guy, the report said. “He stated that he stayed near the building for cover in ... case the suspect fired back.”
Sheriff’s deputies found Tolbert’s wallet about 100 feet away. It didn’t appear that the robber, who got away, was wounded.
