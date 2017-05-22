Man accused of fatally beating girlfriend with car jack ordered to mental hospital

A Macon man charged with murder in the Feb. 16 bludgeoning and strangling death of his girlfriend has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.
Jessie Gray, 50, will be confined at Central State Hospital and evaluated to determine if there is a “substantial probability” that he will attain mental competency to stand trial, according to a court order filed last week.
Gray is accused of striking 58-year-old Brenda Gail Faulkner with part of a metal car jack, causing her death.
The killing allegedly happened at Faulkner’s boarding house, 1776 First Ave. in Macon’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood.
Three months ago, during his first appearance hearing in Bibb County Magistrate Court, Gray asked to speak “to somebody about mental health,” saying he took medicine.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
