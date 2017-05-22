Man accused of fatally beating girlfriend with car jack ordered to mental hospital

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 6:31 Driver in killing was talking to high-ranking gang member in prison when man shot to death, prosecutor says Pause 4:07 Cop Shop Podcast: Man bothers dog, goes to jail 1:32 'I just wanna go home,' sobs woman accused in husband's wreck death 0:56 Accused deputy killer declines to speak at hearing 1:51 Accused in fatal shooting of Peach County deputies in court 1:09 Man charged in girlfriend’s killing asks in court if he can “talk to somebody about mental health” 3:22 He told his friend to put his hands on the steering wheel. Then a gun fired. 1:18 Matt Blair credits trainer, coaches for comeback 0:29 Woman pulled from fiery interstate crash 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Jessie Gray, charged in the bludgeoning and strangling his girlfriend Brenda Gail Faulkner to death made his first court appearance Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Bibb County Magistrate Court. Jason Vorhees and Laura Corley The Telegraph

