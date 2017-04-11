Man accused of fatally bludgeoning woman with car jack indicted

Bibb County grand jurors voted Tuesday to indict a 49-year-old Macon man in the Feb. 16 bludgeoning and strangling death of his girlfriend.
Jessie Gray is charged with malice murder, felony murder and family violence-related aggravated assault in the death of 58-year-old Brenda Gail Faulkner, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
The document alleges Gray struck Faulkner with a portion of a metal car jack, causing her death.
The killing allegedly occurred at Faulkner’s boarding house, 1776 First Ave. in Macon’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood.
Gray is being held at the Bibb County jail without bond, according to jail records.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
