Cops: Warner Robins woman, Macon man caught with $10,000 worth of meth

A Warner Robins woman and a Macon man were jailed on drug-trafficking charges Thursday after they were pulled over on Riverside Drive.
According to a Friday statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office announcing the arrests, the two were in a “vehicle” when they were stopped near Pierce Avenue and Interstate 75.
The statement doesn’t mention why Katherine Amanda-Lynn Scrimpsher, 25, and Hennessy Alonzo Whitfield Sr., 39, were pulled over, just that there had been an investigation by sheriff’s officials and the GBI that “led to” their arrests.
When the two were stopped, investigators found about 100 grams of methamphetamine said to be worth about $10,000 on the street. Scrimpsher and Whitfield were charged with trafficking meth.
