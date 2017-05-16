Crime

May 16, 2017 11:51 AM

Three guys — one with a gun — stole cash at Warner Robins gas mart and ran

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

Details of a midnight-hour armed robbery at Tobacco World on the west side of Warner Robins on Monday were so scant that you have already read them in the headline.

A six-sentence statement on the holdup from the Warner Robins police said three men, one with a handgun, demanded money and then took off with “an undisclosed amount” of it.

The police arrived a minute or so before midnight, the statement noted. No one was hurt.

Tobacco World sits along U.S. 41 at the intersection of Russell Parkway, a little more than a mile east of Interstate 75.

