Three guys — one with a gun — stole cash at Warner Robins gas mart and ran

Details of a midnight-hour armed robbery at Tobacco World on the west side of Warner Robins on Monday were so scant that you have already read them in the headline.
A six-sentence statement on the holdup from the Warner Robins police said three men, one with a handgun, demanded money and then took off with “an undisclosed amount” of it.
The police arrived a minute or so before midnight, the statement noted. No one was hurt.
Tobacco World sits along U.S. 41 at the intersection of Russell Parkway, a little more than a mile east of Interstate 75.
