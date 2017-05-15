One dead, two wounded in shooting outside nightclub

A fight led to gunfire that killed one man and wounded two others early Sunday morning at a Dublin nightclub.
Kelvis Whitley, 28, of Wrightsville, died of his injuries, while Miles Hamilton, 26, of Dublin, and Tarius Newsome, 35, of Warner Robins, were wounded, according to a news release from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday at Club One World at 600 Industrial Boulevard in Dublin.
Hamilton and Newsome were both treated and released from Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, the release stated.
“Nobody is in custody,” Laurens County Chief Deputy Stan Wright said Monday afternoon. “(Investigators) have been working on it ever since they were called out there.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division at 478-272-1522.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments