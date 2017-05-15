Sex offender’s conviction and 30-year sentence overturned by high court

The Georgia Supreme Court has overturned the conviction and 30-year sentence for a Macon man accused of failing to register as a sex offender.
In 2004, Prentiss Ashon Jackson pleaded guilty to statutory rape and as required, he registered his Warner Robins residence with the sex offender registry, according to a case summary prepared by a court spokeswoman.
According to the summary:
Under state law, if Jackson planned to move, he had to register his new address within the 72 hours leading up to the change, notifying the sheriff in Houston County and if he planned to move to a new county, he was required to notify that sheriff as well.
In June 2011, Houston County authorities were unable to contact Jackson at his Warner Robins address and later learned that he’d moved in with his girlfriend in Macon. Having not registered the new address, he was arrested Jan. 2, 2012.
Jackson was later convicted of failure to register and sentenced to 30 years, six of them in prison.
In Monday’s unanimous Supreme Court opinion, the high court ruled that the indictment used to convict Jackson of failure to register was defective because it failed to inform him of the “essential elements” of the crime for which he was charged.
The indictment referenced the entire, 14-page section of law pertaining to requirements a convicted sex offender must follow. An indictment must include more than simply alleging someone violated a certain statute, the judges ruled.
The indictment didn’t list what specific action Jackson took or inaction he failed to make that resulted in the alleged violation, according to the ruling.
“Such an indictment would not provide the accused with due process of law in that it would not notify the accused of what factual allegations he must defend in court … Likewise, it would not allege sufficient facts from which a trial jury could determine guilt if those facts are shown at trial,” according to the opinion.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments