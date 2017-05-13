Armed man robs Warner Robins restaurant Friday night

An armed man robbed an Arby’s in Warner Robins on Friday night, according to a news release.
About 10:45 p.m., a suspect described as a black male dressed in black with a black T-shirt wrapped around his head and face, robbed Arby’s at 2061 Watson Blvd. with a handgun, according to the release from the Warner Robins Police Department.
After taking an undisclosed amount of money, he left the scene. No one was injured.
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information should call 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
