Reported gunman sends elementary students scrambling from field day

Boys and girls were enjoying field day Thursday morning at Pearl Stephens Elementary School until the principal approached.

“We have a situation. Go into the classrooms, now,” students were told after 11 a.m.

Warner Robins schools near South Davis Drive were locked down for nearly an hour Thursday morning after a report of possible suspects with a gun.

No shots were fired or injuries reported, according to Warner Robins police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson.

Shella McGahee was attending the elementary school field day with her two sons, ages 10 and 8, when the students were ushered inside Pearl Stephens.

Some were crying, but teachers tried to reassure them by reminding them about safety drills they had practiced.

The students were taken inside classrooms and told to sit on the floor near the wall as teachers turned off the lights.

The youngsters settled down and some even pulled out books to read, McGahee said.

Pearl Stephens and Warner Robins High School were placed on a code red lockdown, according to the Warner Robins Police Department’s Facebook page.

“The school, they did a good job,” McGahee said after the code red was lifted at Pearl Stephens by 11:45 a.m.

A Warner Robins police patrol car was still parked in the walkway of the school as parents came to pick up some students after the ordeal.

At Warner Robins High, people were standing outside, waiting for the locked doors to reopen on South Davis Drive..

Before 11:15 a.m., more than half a dozen patrol cars were reportedly streaming down Russell Parkway toward the schools near South Davis Drive.

Officers canvassed nearby neighborhoods after a report of two suspects who possibly had a gun near campus, according to the department’s social media accounts.

No further information about the suspects or the search was immediately available.