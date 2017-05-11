Crime

May 11, 2017 11:35 AM

Warner Robins police search for possible gunman near Pearl Stephens Elementary

By Liz Fabian and Joe Kovac Jr.

breaking@macon.com

Warner Robins schools were locked down for nearly an hour Thursday morning after a report of possible suspects with a gun.

No shots were fired or injuries reported as of about 11:20 a.m., police reported

Pearl Stephens and Warner Robins High School were on a code red lockdown, according to the Warner Robins Police Department’s Facebook page.

People were standing outside the high school on South Davis Drive, waiting for it to reopen.

Search for gunman leads to lockdown at elementary school

Yolanda Stubbs talked about the lockdown at Pearl Stephens Elementary School. Her child is a student at the school.

Woody Marshall The Telegraph

The lockdown was lifted at Pearl Stephens Elementary by about 11:45 a.m.

More than half a dozen patrol cars were reportedly streaming down Russell Parkway toward the school near South Davis Drive at about 11:15 a.m.

Warner Robins police are canvassing the neighborhoods for two suspects described as black men with dreadlocks, who may have a gun, according to the department’s social media accounts.

Come back to macon.com for updates and read Friday’s Telegraph.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

'I hate being looked at as a murderer,' says man sentenced in vigilante killing

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos