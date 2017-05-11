Warner Robins police search for possible gunman near Pearl Stephens Elementary

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:27 'I hate being looked at as a murderer,' says man sentenced in vigilante killing Pause 0:32 Search for gunman leads to lockdown at elementary school 0:54 Scenes from the lockdown at Pearl Stephens 1:25 Warner Robins SWAT executes warrant in quiet neighborhood 5:04 Body of missing woman found in Monroe County 0:46 "She was family," friend of homicide victim said. 0:41 Scenes from Monroe County search for missing woman 3:26 Helicopter, cadaver dogs used in Monroe County search for missing woman 4:18 Cop Shop Podcast: She didn't know the guy in her bed 3:32 DA describes $240 million gambling enterprise Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Warner Robins schools were locked down for nearly an hour Thursday morning after a report of possible suspects with a gun. Woody Marshall The Telegraph