Warner Robins police search for possible gunman near Pearl Stephens Elementary

Warner Robins schools were locked down for nearly an hour Thursday morning after a report of possible suspects with a gun.
No shots were fired or injuries reported as of about 11:20 a.m., police reported
Pearl Stephens and Warner Robins High School were on a code red lockdown, according to the Warner Robins Police Department’s Facebook page.
People were standing outside the high school on South Davis Drive, waiting for it to reopen.
The lockdown was lifted at Pearl Stephens Elementary by about 11:45 a.m.
More than half a dozen patrol cars were reportedly streaming down Russell Parkway toward the school near South Davis Drive at about 11:15 a.m.
Warner Robins police are canvassing the neighborhoods for two suspects described as black men with dreadlocks, who may have a gun, according to the department’s social media accounts.
