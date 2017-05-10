SWAT team surrounds house in Warner Robins

More than a dozen SWAT team members swarmed around a house in the Harper Ridge neighborhood in Warner Robins Wednesday afternoon to execute a search warrant for drugs, a Warner Robins Police officer on scene said.
The Telegraph is on the scene in the 200 block of Woods Edge Way waiting for information from police department spokeswoman Jennifer Parson.
Animal Control is also on the scene. Several neighbors said they heard a boom sometime before 4 p.m.
For more on this story, return back to macon.com.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments