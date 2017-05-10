SWAT team surrounds house in Warner Robins

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:04 Body of missing woman found in Monroe County Pause 0:46 "She was family," friend of homicide victim said. 3:26 Helicopter, cadaver dogs used in Monroe County search for missing woman 0:41 Scenes from Monroe County search for missing woman 2:12 Eastman's tribute to Officer Tim Smith 4:18 Cop Shop Podcast: She didn't know the guy in her bed 3:32 Woman found dead in east Macon apartment 1:50 Caisson for slain Eastman Police Officer Tim Smith 1:00 "It scared the crap out of me," woman says of fatal shooting 0:48 Affect could be devastating to nonprofits Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

More than a dozen SWAT team members swarmed around a house in the Harper Ridge neighborhood in Warner Robins Wednesday afternoon to execute a search warrant for drugs, a Warner Robins police officer on scene said. Woody Marshall The Telegraph