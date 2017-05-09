Former midstate basketball player charged with carrying gun onto school grounds

A former Westside High School basketball player was indicted Tuesday on allegations he illegally carried a gun onto school grounds last year.
Jernard Devon Glover, 17, is charged with possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18 and carrying weapons within certain school areas, according to the indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
The indictment alleges Glover had a Jiminez .22-caliber handgun Nov. 15 inside the school safety zone.
School administrators received an anonymous tip and the gun was found when campus police officers searched Glover as a result of the tip, said Bibb County Schools spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley.
Glover was on campus after school hours attending a basketball event, she said.
He hasn’t been enrolled in Bibb County Schools since December 2016.
County jail records show Glover was arrested on the day of the alleged incident and later released on $1,950 bond.
