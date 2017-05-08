Gambling machine company owner pleads guilty to criminal charges in $240 million enterprise

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:26 Helicopter, cadaver dogs used in Monroe County search for missing woman Pause 1:20 Mom who left toddler in parking lot pleads guilty to child cruelty 1:43 Surviving deputy describes encounter with Christopher Calmer 31:50 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 2 1:00 "It scared the crap out of me," woman says of fatal shooting 26:48 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 1 0:41 Scenes from Monroe County search for missing woman 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:01 Life obstacle leads man to new career field Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Sandip Patel, principal owner of Forest Park-based Sudama Resorts LLC., pleaded guilty Monday, May 8, 2017, to three counts of commercial gambling in a Bibb County Superior Court hearing in Macon, Georgia. Video by Amy Leigh Womack awomack@macon.com