Missing Lamar County woman’s body found

The body of missing Lamar County woman Lori Williams was found in a wooded area in Monroe County on Monday afternoon.
Williams, 39, was reported missing on May 3. Her body was found about 4 p.m., a mile from where authorities discovered her 2013 silver Nissan Maxima on Sunday off Klopfer Road.
Monroe County sheriff’s Sgt. Lawson Bittick said it is likely Williams had been there since May 2, the date she was last seen alive.
Williams’s body will be sent to a GBI crime lab for autopsy.
