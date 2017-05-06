Crime

Teen shot in the chest, walks nearly 2 miles home to mother

A 16-year-old is in stable condition after being shot in the chest late Friday night.

The teen, whose identity was not released, told Bibb County sheriff’s deputies he was walking with a friend near Robin Hood Road when he was wounded, according to a news release.

The pair walked nearly two miles to the victim’s home on Crystal Circle.

From there, the young man’s mother took him to the hospital.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

