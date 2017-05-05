Man arrested in brawl at Macon church

A 36-year-old man was charged Friday with inciting a riot in the Monday brawl that broke out at a Macon church.
Julian DeWayne Coker was identified by Bibb County sheriff’s deputies on video footage from the fight at Greater Bellevue Baptist Church, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Coker met with deputies late afternoon Friday and was booked in jail that evening.
Before Monday’s brawl, tensions had been high among members of the church congregation. There was a disagreement about the pastor’s future at the church.
A vote was supposed to decide whether Rev. David Stephens would stay or leave, but punches were thrown and chairs were toppled instead.
The fight at the Mumford Road church made national news after someone posted a 35-minute long viral video of the meeting.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
