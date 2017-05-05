Judge rules accused deputy killer is competent to stand trial next month

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 31:50 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 2 Pause 26:48 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 1 5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying 3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera 1:26 Sheriff's accused killers in court as jurors watch video of fatal chase 1:27 Houston principal best in the state 3:04 Young composer mimics whale sounds on harp 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 1:01 Life obstacle leads man to new career field Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Christopher Calmer, the man charged with murder in the Sept. 13, 2014, fatal shooting of Monroe County deputy Michael Norris and wounding of deputy Jeff Wilson, attempted suicide on the eve of a March 17, 2017, pre-trial hearing in the death penalty case against him. Testimony in Calmer's trial is set to begin June 5, 2017, in Forsyth, Ga. Video by Amy Leigh Womack Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph