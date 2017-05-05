Judge rules accused deputy killer is competent to stand trial next month

After hearing testimony from mental health experts Thursday, a judge has ruled that Christopher Calmer is competent to stand trial next month, despite his suicide attempt in March.
Calmer could face the death penalty if he is found guilty of murder in the Sept. 13, 2014, fatal shooting of deputy Michael Norris.
Calmer also is accused of injuring deputy Jeff Wilson. The two lawmen had responded to a report of a suicidal person at Calmer’s parents’ home near Bolingbroke.
Jury selection for the trial is set to begin next week. Upson County jurors are scheduled to begin hearing testimony in the case June 5 in Forsyth.
Attorneys representing Calmer filed a motion last month requesting a special jury trial to determine Calmer’s competency after he attempted suicide in March, cutting himself in the shower at the Crisp County jail, where he’s being held.
According to the judge’s order:
During a Thursday hearing, Towaliga Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Tommy Wilson heard testimony from Dr. Julie Dorney, a witness for the defense.
Dorney said Calmer is bipolar and won’t stay on task during his evaluations. She said she doesn’t think Calmer will be able to pay attention for extended periods of time and can’t help his attorneys.
Calmer “intermittently” hears voices and is not “feigning mental illness,” she testified.
Dr. Matthew Norman, an expert called to testify by the prosecution, said Calmer is faking mental illness to evade prosecution.
He alleged that Calmer manipulates others for his own gain and said he doesn’t believe Calmer is experiencing “auditory hallucinations” or symptoms of pain.
During Norman’s testimony, Calmer “let out an outburst” directed toward Norman asking, “How much were you paid to say that?”
Wilson wrote that the outburst was an indication that Calmer understands the court proceedings.
Another witness, Dr. Darcey Shores, testified and reaffirmed her findings from a 2016 evaluation in which she said Calmer is competent to stand trial.
Wilson also noted that hearings have been held monthly in the case over the past 18 months, and the judge has observed Calmer’s behavior.
Jurors previously considered Calmer’s competency in an August 2016 trial. They found him competent.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
