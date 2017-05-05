‘Vicious enemy’ may have killed Dermond couple, whose murders are now 3 years cold

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 31:50 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 2 Pause 1:06 Stickup was no hoax, Macon hotel owner learns 26:48 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 1 5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying 2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son 3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera 2:06 'I am so furious,' Macon mom says after son is shot dead 4:48 Lawyers describe conflicting witness statements in Dream Bar & Lounge killing case 1:26 Sheriff's accused killers in court as jurors watch video of fatal chase 1:13 Program decreasing school discipline problems Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

This month marks the third anniversary of the slayings of Shirley and Russell Dermond. Their bizarre deaths shook their exclusive neighborhood at Lake Oconee and saddled investigators with a murder mystery that remains unsolved.​ ​Russ Dermond, 88, was found dead by friends the morning of May 6, 2014. His headless body was in the couple’s two-car garage.​ The body of Shirley Dermond, 87, was found floating in the lake five miles by boat from her home in the posh Great Waters subdivision, northeast of Eatonton​, Georgia​.​ In this two-part podcast, "Murder at Great Waters," Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. speaks with the murders' lead investigator, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills. Sills, a professorial and occasionally profane lawman, may be the most colorful sheriff in the American South. But the unsolved case has taken its toll, and in a wide-ranging conversation Sills bares his soul.​​​ Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph