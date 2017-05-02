Man shot in the chest in home invasion at apartment complex

A 66-year-old Macon man was shot in the chest Monday night during a home invasion armed robbery.
Johnny Williams answered a knock on the door at about 9:30 p.m. at his Water Oaks apartment at 3420 Walker Street, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.
Three black males wearing dark clothes and masks over their faces demanded money from Williams, who was shot in the left side of his chest by one of the men.
The robbers took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away from the apartment complex off Edna Place.
Williams is in stable condition at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Anyone with information about the home invasion is urged to call for a Bibb sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
