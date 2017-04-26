Lizella couple was wary but kind to neighbor. Then, he attacked.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 "I'm just puzzled," says neighbor of slain woman and her killer Pause 3:24 Elderly couple beaten; Neighbor talks about what she witnessed 1:02 Suspect shot after SWAT standoff 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 4:10 Cop Shop Podcast: A woman walks into a bar and a motorcycle helmet vanishes 0:52 Man charged in "execution style" shooting makes first court appearance 3:22 He told his friend to put his hands on the steering wheel. Then a gun fired. 16:24 Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Charles Dewberry, 74, recalls the Hughes family wouldn't let Gavin Williams in their home, but he says they were kind to him. Williams attacked the elderly couple at their Lizella home. He was killed in a standoff with the SWAT team on Moncrief Road on April 25, 2017. Laura Corley The Telegraph