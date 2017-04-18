Suspect photos released after weekend crime spree near Interstate 75

Surveillance cameras captured photos of four suspects accused of breaking into cars and fraudulently using credit cards in Perry.
Between Good Friday and Easter, two men and two women believed to be traveling in a white van are accused of crimes that occurred at businesses near Interstate 75, according to a Perry police Facebook posts.
The suspects are wanted in connection with incidents at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Cracker Barrel off exit 135 on Interstate 75, and the Wal-mart and Applebee’s off exit 136.
Anyone who knows the identities of those pictured is urged to call Lt. Ken Ezell at 478-338-0255.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
