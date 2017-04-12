Ryan Duke indicted on murder charge in mysterious slaying of Tara Grinstead

An Irwin County grand jury has indicted Ryan Alexander Duke on a murder charge in the 2005 disappearance and slaying of Tara Grinstead.
The grand jury indicted Duke Wednesday on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary and concealing the death of another.
The indictment alleges that on or about Oct. 23, 2005, Duke used his hands to kill Grinstead. The document says Duke had entered Grinstead’s home at 300 W. Park St. intending to steal from her, then killed her during the burglary.
A break in the decade-old case came in early February when authorities began investigating a new lead that they say led them to Duke, who had once been a student at Irwin County High School while Grinstead taught history there.
Duke and another man, Bo Dukes, have been charged in connection with the case, but Dukes — no relation to Duke — has been implicted only in helping conceal Grinstead’s death, not killing her.
An indictment is a formal accusation in a criminal case and the legal means by which a case proceeds to trial.
For more on this developing story, return to Macon.com and read Thursday’s Telegraph.
Comments