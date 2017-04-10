They were smoking weed when a Warner Robins man’s gun fired, wounding Macon man

A young man was shot in the arm the other night while he and two friends were smoking marijuana at a mobile home park in south Bibb County, authorities said.
Jonathon Moore, whose right arm was struck by a bullet from a .38-caliber revolver, was already at the Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins when Bibb sheriff’s investigators learned of the shooting.
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. while Moore, 24, and two other men were at North Park Manor trailer park two miles north of the Houston County line, across Ga. 247 from Middle Georgia Regional Airport.
One of the men there, Alec Troutman, 19, of Warner Robins, told the police that he had pulled his .38-caliber pistol to show it to Moore, who wanted to see it, a sheriff’s report said.
“Mr. Troutman stated that as he went to hand the revolver to Mr. Moore, the hammer engaged causing it to shoot a round into Mr. Moore’s arm,” the report noted.
Troutman told investigators that he and another guy rushed Moore to the hospital.
According to the report, Moore explained that he and his friends were “smoking marijuana and he wanted to see the gun Mr. Troutman had with him,” and that after he was shot “he began to black out and that’s when his friends” took him to the hospital.
Moore said the shooting was “an accident” and, the report added, the other guys “are like brothers to him.”
No charges were filed.
