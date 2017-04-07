Homicide victim identified after suspect caught after shootout with deputies

GBI agents are combing two crime scenes after a Crawford murder suspect was involved in a shootout with Monroe County deputies Friday morning.
A family member found 55-year-old Kenneth Hutcheson dead in his front yard at 551 Berlyn Drive in Byron and called authorities at about 9 a.m.
Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker said his office called in the GBI to help investigate and gather evidence. He declined to discuss further details about a motive and weapon as the GBI is investigating.
GBI Special Agent in Charge of the Perry office, J.T. Ricketson said investigators learned Hutcheson was involved in some sort of altercation at about 7 a.m. with the suspect, whose name has not yet been released.
Hutcheson was shot at least once, Ricketson said.
They are also exploring a possible history of domestic disputes between the men, he said.
As authorities started to release information about the suspect, Monroe County sheriff’s deputies spotted the suspect walking in Bolingbroke.
Sgt. Lawson Bittick, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said deputies fired at the man, who is in custody after the officer-involved shooting at 231 Klopfer Road near Harrison Road in Monroe County.
GBI agents are interviewing witnesses while crime scene technician’s gather evidence at the Berlyn Drive home. Ricketson said information released by authorities tipped off Monroe County sheriff's deputies, who captured the suspect after a shoot out.
Rodney Casteel, 55, said about four customers brought turkeys to his taxidermy shop about 9 a.m., and “next thing I know, I thought fireworks were going off.”
“We walked out and all chaos was going on,” Casteel said, adding that an ambulance and officers swarmed in minutes later. “We just stayed out of the way.”
Christopher Tolen, a welder for KBW Industrial, which is near the crime scene, said he heard the shots and first thought they were firecrackers.
“The officers and the suspect came around the corner and they tackled him,” Tolen said. “That’s when I jumped over the fence and helped them hold the suspect down until they got more deputies here and the ambulance showed up.”
Tolen said he was shocked the man, who was toting two guns, wasn't wounded.
Tolen said he heard the man was at the Country Station General Store on U.S. 41 before the shooting.
GBI crime scene investigators cordoned off the area near Gregg Rice Waterproofing Inc. with crime scene tape.
Attempts to reach GBI Special Agent Joe Wooten were not successful.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments