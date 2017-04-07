Deputy fires at fleeing murder suspect; GBI investigating both incidents

The GBI is investing after a homicide suspect was shot at by a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy Friday morning.
Sgt. Lawson Bittick, public information officer for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, said a deputy fired at the man, who is in custody after the officer-involved shooting on Klopfer Road near Harrison Road in Bolingbroke.
The man was wanted in a fatal shooting earlier today on Berlyn Drive in Crawford County.
Come back to macon.com for updates on this breaking story.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
