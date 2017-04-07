Crime

April 7, 2017 11:57 AM

Deputy fires at fleeing murder suspect; GBI investigating both incidents

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

The GBI is investing after a homicide suspect was shot at by a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy Friday morning.

Sgt. Lawson Bittick, public information officer for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, said a deputy fired at the man, who is in custody after the officer-involved shooting on Klopfer Road near Harrison Road in Bolingbroke.

The man was wanted in a fatal shooting earlier today on Berlyn Drive in Crawford County.

Come back to macon.com for updates on this breaking story.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trial set for summer for man charged in deputy's 2016 death

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos