Accused “Monroe County’s Queen Pin” among dozens nabbed in bust of major drug ring

A major drug distribution ring operating out of Monroe County was brought down Wednesday.
Among those arrested, according to a news release, was Jayna Marie Forbus, whom the release called “Monroe County’s Queen Pin.”
Forbus, 38, of Forsyth, and the others arrested are accused of operating or taking part in a distribution ring that sold crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, Ecstasy and hydrocodone. Other charges include possession of firearms and drug-related objects.
Investigators and deputies made traffic stops, used search warrants and conducted electronic surveillance to bring about the bust, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office release said. Assisting the sheriff’s office were U.S. Marshals and officers from the Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.
The investigation was dubbed “Operation No Doze” because the ring sold drugs and conducted other illegal business nearly 24 hours a day, the release said.
Drugs seized during the bust reportedly had a street value of more $55,000. Vehicles were also seized.
In addition to Forbus, those arrested were Richard Lee Church, 38, of Locust Grove; Percy Shawn Brister, 37, of Dacula; Michael David Reed, 32, of Forsyth; Mark Kevin Mazer, 42, of Forsyth; Joseph Patrick Davis, 25, of Forsyth; Paul Gilbert Lawrence, 54, of Forsyth; Brian Dunn Walsh, 45, of Forsyth; Douglas Thomas Minyard, 52, of Macon; Jonathan Paul Pieri, 24, of Forsyth; Matthew Johnny Conkle, 29, of Forsyth; Matthew Eden Bradford, 31, Forsyth; Jay Caldwell Forbus, 35; of Forsyth; Joshua Paul Liggett, 29, of Forsyth; Jennifer Dawn Owens, 42, of Forsyth; and Romona Wall, 55, of Forsyth.
Also arrested were David Michael Mauldin, 67, of Forsyth; Darci Jo Smith, 37, of Forsyth; Richard Kelly, 67, of Barnesville; Erma Lashane McKinnon, 44, of Barnesvillle; Justin Ray McLendon, 30, of Forsyth; Mallory Heath, 43, of Forsyth; William Timothy Brooks, 49, of Forsyth; Tondi Norsworthy, 30, of Forsyth; Christopher Guy Spear, 40, of Forsyth; Justin Gregory Hammond, 40, of Juliette; and Timothy Dale Smith, 33, of Forsyth.
People being sought by the sheriff’s office as part of the case are Christopher Derek Stewart, 30, of Forsyth; Kyle Nolan Peters, 35, of Forsyth; Evelyn Lois Perdue, 49, of Griffin; and Jonathan Allan McLendon, 32, of Forsyth.
Randy Waters: 478-744-4240
Comments