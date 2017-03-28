Accused killer returns 41 years later to answer murder charge in Warner Robins

It took more than four decades for an accused killer to be booked into the Houston County jail.
Mary Jane Stewart, 59, was extradited Monday to Warner Robins from San Antonio, Texas, where she was arrested earlier this month.
Stewart is charged with felony murder in the Nov. 12, 1975, stabbing death of 16-year-old Cheryl White, who was found dead in the apartment they shared on Crestview Drive.
According to Telegraph archives, Mary Jane Stewart Staples had lived with White one week before she was fatally stabbed.
A photo of Stewart with a cigarette in her mouth appeared in the newspaper the day after the killing.
She was then known as Mary Jane Stewart Staples.
The night of the killing, Stewart Staples said she had an “uneasy sensation” that something was wrong at her apartment. She said she returned at 10:30 p.m. to check on White. Stewart Staples said White said she wasn’t feeling well and went to bed.
At 1:10 a.m., White was found dead with her throat cut and 15 stab wounds in her throat, arms and side.
Neighbors said they heard her scream and saw a man flee from her apartment into the woods.
Two men went to check on her and found her slumped next to the bed in the Parkway Apartments.
White had moved out of her parents’ home three weeks before she was killed.
She wanted to prove she could “take care of herself.”
At the time of the killing, Stewart Staples told The Telegraph she had known White for nine years.
She said White was “mixed up” and wanted to prove she could take responsibility for herself.
More than 41 years later, Stewart, who apparently has dropped Staples from her name, was booked into the Houston County Detention Center just before 6 p.m. Monday.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
