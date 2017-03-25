Bibb deputies investigating a shooting in East Macon

A 27-year-old woman discovered she’d been shot in the abdomen Friday night after hearing gunshots outside an East Macon residence she was visiting, police said.
The woman was taken to the Coliseum Hospital, which contacted authorities about 9 p.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies learned that the woman had been at 1178 Hawkinville Road with two girlfriends. One of the girlfriends argued with a man who had also come to the residence. He was asked to leave.
After the man went outside, the victim heard several shots fired outside, the release said. She then realized that she’d been shot. She was in stable condition at the hospital.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
